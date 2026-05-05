NDC zoned presidential ticket to south – Galadima

Buba Galadima, a close ally of Rabiu Kwankwaso, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to southern Nigeria, a move that could shape the party’s power balance ahead of the next general election.

Galadima made the disclosure on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he said the party had concluded internal discussions on zoning and was set to submit its membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said, “Once we do that, we are good to go.”

Speaking on the NDC’s position ahead of the 2027 election, Galadima said the party had already settled the issue of regional power rotation and agreed that its presidential ticket should go to the South.

He said, “We have zoned the party’s presidential candidature to the south. No missing votes. We’ve zoned it to the south.”

Galadima also ruled out any immediate plan to impose a consensus candidate, insisting that the party would allow the process to play out through internal democratic contest.

Pressed on whether the NDC would adopt consensus or conduct primaries, he said “primaries” remained the immediate priority of the party.

His remarks came a day after Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso formally joined the NDC, further reshaping opposition politics ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

Obi had earlier left the African Democratic Congress after weeks of internal disagreement, while Kwankwaso had also confirmed he was engaged in talks with the NDC before his formal defection.

Their exit from the ADC followed lingering tension within the coalition, particularly over zoning, a point Obi had repeatedly raised as critical to fairness, trust and political balance.

Galadima’s comments now offer the clearest indication yet that the NDC is moving quickly to settle its internal framework, with zoning resolved and its political structure taking firmer shape ahead of 2027.