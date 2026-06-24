NDA, NDLEA take anti-drug campaign to schools

The Nsokpo Dynamic Association (NDA), in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigerian Navy, has intensified efforts to combat drug abuse among youths in Imo State with a sensitisation and career development programme for secondary school students.

The event, held on Tuesday at Presentation Secondary School, Ogbaku, in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, was organised ahead of the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed annually on June 26.

The programme, themed “Say Yes to Life. Say No to Drugs — It Kills,” brought together community leaders, law enforcement officials, medical professionals and educators to educate students on the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of making positive life choices.

Speaking at the event, President of the Nsokpo Dynamic Association, Mr. Mark Onyejiaka, described drug abuse as a growing threat to the future of Nigerian youths and urged students to avoid activities that could derail their ambitions.

According to him, drug abuse not only damages health but also destroys dreams, families and future opportunities.

Officials of the NDLEA delivered presentations on the dangers of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, using real-life examples and national data to highlight the consequences of substance misuse among young people.

Medical personnel from the Nigerian Navy also educated the students on the short- and long-term health implications of drug use, particularly its effects on the developing brain and body.

The programme also featured a career talk by Dr. Chika Umunnakwe titled “Dreaming Big for the Future: Why the Choices You Make Today Matter.” She encouraged students to remain focused on their goals and warned that involvement in drugs or criminal activities could jeopardise years of hard work and preparation.

Students actively participated in question-and-answer sessions, seeking clarification on issues relating to drug abuse, peer pressure and career development.

The Principal of Presentation Secondary School, Rev. Fr. Joachim Onyeagam, commended the organisers for bringing the initiative to the school and described the programme as timely and impactful.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to youth development and announced plans to extend the anti-drug awareness campaign to more schools across Mbaitoli Local Government Area as part of efforts to promote a drug-free generation in Imo State.

The NDA said it would continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders on initiatives focused on education, health, community welfare and youth empowerment.