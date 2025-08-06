From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended two ValueJet pilots following a serious breach of aviation safety protocols at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, the NCAA, Michael Achimugu in his verified ‘X’ space Tuesday night, disclosed that the incident occurred on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at the airport’s Domestic Terminal.

According to preliminary findings, he said, the pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, reportedly initiated departure procedures from the designated bay without securing the mandatory pre-departure clearance.

Achimugu described the action as reckless, stating that it endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, in violation of both national and international aviation safety regulations.

In response, the NCAA has suspended the licences of Captain Ogoyi and his co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba, with immediate effect.

The suspension would remain in place pending the outcome of a full investigation into the incident.

“The Authority views this incident with utmost seriousness.

“We reaffirm our commitment to enforcing safety standards and protecting the lives of all aviation stakeholders,” he said.

The director assured the public that it remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of operational safety across Nigeria’s aviation sector.