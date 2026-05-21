National Assembly should stay out of party constitutions — Ismael Ahmed

By Lawrence Agbo

APC Chieftain Ismael Ahmed has argued that the National Assembly should not interfere in the internal constitutional affairs of political parties, insisting that parties must retain the power to determine how they operate and choose candidates.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today, the APC chieftain said lawmakers have no business dictating the structure or rules guiding political parties, warning that excessive external interference could weaken internal party democracy.

“The National Assembly should not have any business, basically, writing the constitution for political parties,” he said.

Speaking on party primaries, he said large political parties such as the All Progressives Congress (APC) are capable of conducting direct primaries without outside control because such systems help test the popularity and grassroots strength of aspirants.

“It takes a big political party, like the APC, for example, to be able to conduct direct primaries. It’s good because it tests your popularity with the grassroots.

Ahmed also expressed concern over the declining standards in Nigerian politics, stating that the barrier to political participation has become so low that many individuals now see politics as an easy route to power without the necessary preparation or leadership qualities.

“The bar for entry into politics is so low that anybody feel they can just get in and do what they want, and this is the pathway to leadership, and it’s disheartening to me personally.

He further noted that democracy is ultimately a popularity contest, but argued that popularity alone does not always produce the best candidates, as political parties often consider several other factors before selecting flagbearers for elections.

‘Democracy, at the end of the day, is a popularity contest. A popularity contest does not necessarily, all the time, produce the better candidate or the most valuable candidate. There are so many other considerations and moving factors that come into producing a candidate for a political party before you go into an election,’ says Ismael Ahmed.