Natasha celebrates fathers on Father’s Day 2026

The senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has paid tribute to fathers across Nigeria and beyond on the occasion of Father’s Day 2026, describing them as unsung heroes whose sacrifices, resilience and dedication remain the foundation of strong families and stable societies.

In a goodwill message released on Sunday, the lawmaker commended fathers and father figures for their invaluable contributions to the upbringing of children and the development of communities, noting that their efforts often go unrecognised despite the critical roles they play.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said fathers continue to provide leadership, protection, guidance and support for their families, even in the face of economic and social challenges.

“On this special Father’s Day, I celebrate all fathers and father figures whose steadfast commitment, love and sacrifices continue to strengthen our families and communities. Fathers are truly the unsung heroes of our society. Their tireless efforts, resilience and devotion deserve our deepest appreciation,” she said.

The senator stressed that responsible fatherhood remains essential to nation-building, arguing that the values fathers instil in their children help shape future generations and contribute to the growth of a peaceful and prosperous society.

According to her, a father’s wisdom, discipline and example leave lasting impacts on the lives of children, while their sacrifices and guidance help nurture dreams, build character and inspire hope.

She added that the influence of fathers extends beyond the home and contributes significantly to the moral fabric of society.

Akpoti-Uduaghan urged fathers to remain steadfast in the discharge of their responsibilities and continue serving as positive role models to younger generations.

She also encouraged young people to embrace virtues such as integrity, hard work, humility and compassion, saying these values are critical to personal and national development.

While further calling on families and society to recognise and celebrate the contributions of fathers, the lawmaker emphasised that strong homes remain the bedrock of national development.

“Today, I salute every father in Kogi Central, Kogi State and across Nigeria. Your sacrifices may not always receive public recognition, but they are deeply appreciated. Thank you for the countless ways you provide, protect, mentor and support your families. May God reward your labour abundantly,” she said.

She concluded by praying for God’s continued blessings, good health, wisdom, strength and prosperity for fathers across the country, while wishing them a joyful Father’s Day celebration.