Nasarawa 2027: Sule assures free, fair APC primaries

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has assured aspirants and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of a free and fair primary election scheduled to commence on Friday across the state.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Public Affairs, Hon. Peter Ahemba, gave the assurance while briefing journalists in Lafia ahead of the exercise.

Ahemba said the briefing became necessary to update the public and journalists on the level of preparedness of the party ahead of the APC primaries in line with the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, all necessary arrangements had been concluded to ensure a peaceful and transparent exercise across the 13 local government areas and 18 development areas of the state.

“We made a solemn pledge that we will continue to update journalists on a regular basis because the administration of His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, operates an open-door policy where journalists are briefed regularly on government policies and programmes,” he said.

He noted that the APC, as the ruling party, was fully prepared for the conduct of the House of Representatives primaries, stressing that security agencies had already been mobilised to guarantee a hitch-free exercise.

“So, I want to inform you that all is now set for the conduct of the primary elections that will lead to the emergence of candidates for House of Representatives across the federal constituencies in Nasarawa State and beyond,” Ahemba stated.

He added: “Security agencies have been mobilised. The APC has also mobilised its members to ensure a hitch-free primary election for our federal constituencies tomorrow, by the grace of God.”

The governor’s aide stressed that Governor Sule had repeatedly directed that all the party’s primaries, including those for Senate, governorship, House of Assembly and presidency, must be conducted in a transparent manner.

“His Excellency, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has said time without number that the conduct of the entire primary election exercise in Nasarawa State will be very free and fair,” he said.

Ahemba cautioned politicians and their supporters against violence before, during and after the primaries, warning that the government would not tolerate any act capable of disrupting the peace in the state.

“As a peaceful party, we must be seen to conduct ourselves peacefully throughout the exercise. His Excellency will not condone any act of violence from any politician or group of politicians under whatever guise,” he warned.

He also dismissed allegations in some quarters that there were plans to manipulate the exercise in favour of certain aspirants, insisting that all aspirants would be given a level playing field.

“There is no room for any fishy activity. The election is going to be free, fair and credible. Whoever wins will know that he won as a result of his popularity and acceptance,” Ahemba declared.

He further assured party members that no aspirant would be shortchanged during the process.

“We are all members of the APC and those aspiring under our platform are duly registered members. Nobody is going to be shortchanged, that I can assure our aspirants and members of the APC,” he added.

The governor’s aide also charged journalists in the state to remain professional and avoid reports capable of heightening political tension.

“You are to create content and use materials that will help de-escalate tension rather than content that will lead to more tension in the polity,” he said.

Ahemba appreciated journalists for their support to the government and called for sustained partnership in promoting peace and development in the state.

“We have enjoyed your support and partnership so far and we want you to sustain that partnership so that collectively we will uplift the living standard of the people of Nasarawa State,” he said.