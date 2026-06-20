NANS Southwest demands immediate reinstatement of suspended FUOYE students

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest Zone D, has vowed to stage a mass protest at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) on Monday unless the institution’s management reversed the suspension meted to some students within 48 hours.

Coordinator, NANS

Southwest Zone D, Comrade Josiah Adeyemo made this known in a Saturday statement sent to SunOnline.

The NANS zonal leadership expressed grave concern over the suspension of students reportedly connected to a security-related incident and the growing concerns being raised by students regarding insecurity, welfare, and the administration’s handling of disciplinary matters.

The Nigerian student movement said it found it troubling that at a time when students continue to express fears over recurring security challenges within and around their host communities, disciplinary measures appeared to be receiving greater urgency than the concerns surrounding their safety.

The statement reads, “Reports available to us suggest that students who found themselves at the centre of efforts to resist criminal attacks and protect fellow students are now facing disciplinary actions.

“If true, such a situation raises serious questions about the message being sent to students who are daily confronted with security threats.

“NANS Southwest is not opposed to discipline, accountability, or the enforcement of university regulations.

“However, disciplinary procedures must never become instruments of intimidation, oppression, victimisation, or the suppression of legitimate student voices.

“Justice demands that every accused person be afforded a fair hearing, while transparency demands that decisions affecting the academic future of students be subjected to proper scrutiny and review.

“The concerns before the Nigerian student community are simple.

“What concrete measures have been taken to address the recurring reports of insecurity affecting students?

“How many perpetrators of attacks against students have been arrested and prosecuted? Why are students increasingly worried about their safety both on and off campus?

“Most importantly, were the affected students given adequate opportunity to defend themselves before disciplinary actions were taken against them?”

NANS Southwest equally expressed concern over what it described as growing reports from students and stakeholders regarding the current administrative climate within the institution.

It noted that while every Vice Chancellor possesses the authority to implement reforms and maintain standards, such reforms must be guided by fairness, consultation, and stakeholder engagement.

According to the student body, an atmosphere where students feel unheard, threatened, or unfairly targeted can only deepen tensions and undermine confidence in institutional leadership.

NANS Southwest therefore called on the FUOYE management led by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, to immediately review the disciplinary actions taken against the affected students and constitute an independent panel to investigate both the circumstances surrounding the suspensions and the broader security concerns confronting students of the institution.

“Consequently, NANS Southwest hereby issues a 48-hour ultimatum to the management of FUOYE to take satisfactory steps towards reversing the suspension of the affected students pending a transparent review and to publicly address the concerns being raised by the student community.

“Failure to act within the stipulated period will leave Nigerian students with no option but to embark on coordinated, peaceful, and democratic actions in defence of justice, student welfare, and campus security.

“Furthermore, NANS Southwest hereby notifies the management of the institution, relevant security agencies, the Federal Ministry of Education, and the general public that the leadership of the association shall lead a peaceful mass solidarity and fact-finding action at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti on Monday, 22nd June 2026.

“Our presence on campus will be to engage stakeholders, assess the situation firsthand, interface with affected students, and demand accountability regarding the growing concerns of insecurity and student welfare.

“The Nigerian student movement will not fold its arms while students continue to raise alarms over their safety and while questions surrounding due process remain unanswered.

“The management of FUOYE must understand that lasting peace on any campus cannot be built on fear, silence, or perceived injustice. Academic stability thrives where there is trust, dialogue, transparency, and respect for the rights of students,” the statement further reads.

NANS Southwest said it remained committed to constructive engagement but shall not hesitate to deploy all lawful and democratic means available to it in defence of Nigerian students whenever their welfare, safety, and rights were threatened.

“An injury to one Nigerian student remains an injury to all Nigerian students,” the statement stressed.