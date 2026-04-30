NANS lauds Ogun police for rescuing abducted students

By Christopher Oji

The National Association of Nigerian Students, Southwest Zone D, has commended the Ogun State Police Command for the swift rescue of five abducted Gateway Polytechnic, Sapade students. Executive Director of Special Duties, Salako Olawale Ayomipo, described the coordinated operation led by Commissioner of Police Bode Ojajuni as a remarkable demonstration of professionalism, courage, and commitment to public safety. He noted that the casualty-free rescue reflects the effectiveness of proactive policing and rapid tactical response.

Salako said the operation deserves public recognition, especially amid rising security concerns that demand collaborative action from all stakeholders. He urged students and residents in the Sapade axis and neighbouring communities to remain vigilant and security conscious, stressing that security is a collective responsibility. Students were encouraged to promptly report suspicious movements or gatherings to aid security agencies, using the Ogun Police emergency lines.

NANS Southwest Zone D further called on Students’ Union Governments in the area to strengthen collaboration with police formations and other security stakeholders through regular engagements, awareness campaigns, and community policing initiatives. The association said such efforts will enhance trust, improve information sharing, and boost rapid response to threats. Comr. Salako emphasized that silence and negligence create opportunities for criminality, urging students to speak up and contribute to building safer campuses and communities.