NAICOM, police forge alliance on NIIRA reforms

By Henry Uche

The National Insurance Commission and the Nigeria Police Force have forged a strategic partnership to strengthen the implementation of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act 2025 (NIIRA), deepen enforcement of compulsory insurance policies and accelerate ongoing reforms targeted at repositioning the sector for greater efficiency and public confidence.

The executive management of NAICOM, led by the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, met yesterday in Abuja with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, to discuss strategies for deepening collaboration on the implementation of NIIRA 2025 and its accompanying reforms.

The meeting centred on joint efforts to strengthen compliance across the insurance sector and ensure robust protection for policyholders nationwide. Both parties agreed that effective partnership is critical to building public trust, curbing illegal insurance practices and enhancing service delivery within the industry.

Speaking at the session, the Commissioner for Insurance emphasised that NIIRA 2025 was enacted to modernise Nigeria’s insurance landscape, promote transparency and safeguard the interests of millions of Nigerians who rely on insurance for financial security.

He stressed that NAICOM cannot achieve full compliance and market discipline without the active support of law enforcement agencies.

In his response, the Inspector-General of Police reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to partner with NAICOM in tackling fraudulent activities, unauthorised insurance operations and other violations of insurance laws.

He assured that the police would provide the necessary operational and legal backing to ensure offenders are brought to justice and policyholders’ rights are fully protected.

The strategic collaboration marks a significant step towards restoring public confidence in Nigeria’s insurance industry and ensuring safer, more transparent financial protection for citizens.