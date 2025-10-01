From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National President Resident of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Chief Tochukwu Ezisi has said that the body are fully ready to facilitate global Trade through lawful means within Nigeria and abroad.

Ezisi stated this in Birnin Kebbi during the inauguration of Kebbi branch of the association.

The President, who was represented by the association’s Northwest Vice -Chairman, Alhaji Bello magaji, said that the inauguration of Kebbi chapter are crucial to the success of the entire association because of the fact that the state has borders with two nations which are Niger and Benin Republics.

He explained that the two nations are constantly engage in different trades especially on the businesses concerning freight forwarders.

Ezisi noted that the new Kebbi chapter of NAGAFF would contribute to lawful trading along border lines with proper engagements with relevant authorities .

Earlier, in his welcome address, the new state Chairman, Alhaji Na Hali Kamba congratulated the new executive , stressed that, they have a lot of hard task ahead of them in order to build a strong the association.

According to him, “We are just starting the building of this association from the scratch . We need your support and cooperation to build this association to a greater level. I welcome you to the maiden inauguration of NAGAFF and all the dignitaries who graced our occasion, we thank you all”.

Kamba noted that his policy thrust would center on how to build the capacity of his members through team work and adherence to the rules governing the operations of freight forwarders in Nigeria.