N-HYPPADEC distributes 130 power tillers to Kebbi farmers

From Olanrewaju Lawal

The National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) has distributed 130 units of 13-horsepower power tillers to selected farmers in Kebbi to boost agricultural production and food security.

While distributing the tools Birnin Kebbi, the Managing Director of N-HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa, said the intervention aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Yelwa, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the Managing Director on Technical Matters, Prof. Yasir Abubakar, said the initiative was aimed at promoting agricultural mechanisation, reducing drudgery and improving productivity among farmers in benefiting communities.

He explained that the distribution formed part of the commission’s Agricultural Empowerment Programme under which 850 power tillers were procured for distribution across the 10 member states of the commission.

According to him, Kebbi received an allocation of 130 units to support farmers and strengthen food production in hydroelectric power producing communities.

“ Agriculture remains one of the most dependable pathways to economic prosperity, employment generation, poverty reduction and sustainable food security.

“ The commission recognises the invaluable contributions of farmers, especially those within hydroelectric power producing and riverine communities, towards national food production and economic stability,” he said.

Yelwa stated that the machines were distributed free of charge and urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of them.

He warned against misuse or sale of the machines, stressing that the commission would closely monitor their utilisation to ensure the objectives of the programme were achieved.

Yelwa also commended the Kebbi Government under Gov. Nasir Idris for its support and partnership with the commission in implementing developmental projects and programmes across the state.

He appreciated traditional rulers, community leaders, farmers’ associations and other stakeholders for their contributions toward the success of the initiative.

The Managing Director disclosed that the commission are developing additional agricultural support programmes, including extension services, provision of hand-driven planters and knapsack sprayers to further improve farming systems and agricultural value chains.

Earlier, the sate Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Shehu Mu’azu, said the initiative was conceived after consultations among power producing states on measures to enhance farmers’ productivity.

Mu’azu said officials of the participating states had visited Thailand where they observed the effectiveness of power tillers in boosting agricultural output.

“ The only way to improve farmers’ production capacity is through modern agricultural mechanisation, particularly the use of power tillers.

“ That informed our decision to convince the commission to support our farmers with these machines,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankubura lauded the commission for its continued support to farmers and commended the Federal Government’s agricultural policies targeted at enhancing food security across the country.