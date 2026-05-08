My constituency missing my absence -Omo-Agege

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, has attributed his desperation to return to the upper legislative chambers to the fact that his senatorial district was already missing him.

He made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen when he submitted his already completed All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms, yesterday in Abuja.

He equally noted that judging by the belief of his people that so much could still come from him, he was left with no option than to heed to their calls.

The Delta State APC 2023 governorship candidate argued that considering the expectations that President Bola Tinubu ought to be re-elected in 2027, his constituency felt that there is the need for a powerful figure to complement his efforts, both in the National Assembly and in the 2027 presidential election.

“I am here because I have hearkened to the call of my constituents. My constituents took their time to review my accomplishments in both the 8th and 9th Senate. They have those accomplishments and they have come to the realisation that since I moved away from the Senate, their voice is not being heard in the National Assembly.

“In the Nigerian project, nothing is given to you for free. You only receive what you fight for. That is why we have every state represented by three senators. So, it is your ability to wage a war on their behalf that will determine what you are able to bring home to them by way of dividends of democracy.

“They have seen what I did and they are missing me. They believe there is still so much to be done. More importantly, they believe that President Tinubu ought to return in 2027, and they need a powerful figure to complement his efforts, both in the National Assembly and in the 2027 presidential election,” he said.

Speaking further, he said: “They are happy with some of his economic policies, though tough, the results have been good. As I speak today, not just Delta, but most states in this country, you hardly hear of governors clamouring to borrow money from banks to pay salaries and execute projects.

“That is because of the economic policies of Mr President, most especially the removal of fuel subsidy. States now receive two to three times more than they received in the last dispensation.

“My governor, for instance, is always very proud to say he has not borrowed any money since he became governor, and we are happy with that. That is because of the policy of Mr President.

“We don’t want this to be stopped. We don’t want a situation, where in 2027, a new crop of members of the National Assembly will come in and begin to complicate or try to reverse some of those policies.

“So, we need adherent people who believe in those policies to be in the National Assembly to give support to Mr President,” he said.

On whether he will submit himself to consensus arrangement due to the contending blocks in the state, he simply quipped, “I will submit myself to direct primaries.”