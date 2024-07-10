MultiChoice unveils broadcast plan for 2024/25 European Football Season

Africa’s leading entertainment company, MultiChoice, has announced that all Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League and Europa League matches of the 2024/25 football season will be broadcast live on SuperSport channels, available on DStv and GOtv.

The 2024/205 Premier League season will kick off on DStv and GOtv on August 10, with the Community Shield fixture between Premier League champions Manchester City and FA Cup winners, Manchester United at Wembley. The match will be live on SuperSport Football, (DStv ch 203 And GOtv ch 66) at 3pm.

According to the Executive Head of Marketing, MultiChoice West Africa, Tope Oshunkeye, the company is committed to providing Nigerians all the action; live, as it unfolds across the biggest football stadiums in Europe, throughout the season.

“The Premier League, La Liga and Serie A command huge followership among football fans in Nigeria, who are already looking forward to the new European football season. Like we have been doing for over 20 years, SuperSport will bring all action of the 2024/25 football season to Nigerians on DStv and GOtv, starting with the Community Shield on August 10.

The UEFA Champions League’s new format means more matches for the big clubs, and all the matches, including Europa League, and Conference League, will be available to our customers on SuperSport channels. Also part of our broadcast schedule for the season are FA Cup and Carabao Cup matches,” he said.

Champions League group stage matches will commence September 17-19, with the final set for Munich’s Fuball Arena, Germany, on May 31, 2025. Race for the 2025 Premier League title will begin on Friday, August 16, with Manchester United welcoming Fulham to Old Trafford. The match will be live on the SuperSport Premier League channel.

The peak of the opening week fixtures will take place at West London on Sunday, August 18, when Chelsea welcome the champions, Manchester City to Stamford Bridge. Manchester United will host Liverpool on matchday three; the first North London derby of the season will be at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in week four; while the Gunners will travel to the Etihad on matchday five to take on Manchester City.

Liverpool will host Chelsea at Anfield in week eight, Arsenal will welcome Liverpool to the Emirates in week nine, and Chelsea will travel to Old Trafford in week ten. All the big fixtures will be broadcast live on the SuperSport Premier League channel.

La Liga action would kick off on Thursday, August 15 with Atletico Bilbao vs Getafe, live on SuperSport La Liga (DStv ch 204 and GOtv ch 62). On Sunday, August 18, Barcelona will travel to Valencia in the biggest match of the opening weekend. Real Madrid will also start the defense of their title away at Mallorca, while Atletico Madrid will visit the Estadio de la Ceramica to play Villarreal.

The first Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be held in week eight, with the first El Classico of the season to be held on the weekend of October 27 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Customers can subscribe to watch every kick of the new football season on DStv and GOtv by downloading the MyDStv/MyGOtv app or dial *288#. Customers can also download the DStv Stream or GOtv Stream app to watch live matches on the go.