Mopamuro APC leaders adopts Abejide as consensus candidate

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State have unanimously endorsed Leke Abejide for a return to the House of Representatives in 2027 and formally adopted him as the consensus candidate of the party in the area.

The decision was announced during the nomination form endorsement ceremony in Lokoja, where the APC leaders across Mopamuro converged to collectively endorse the nomination form of the lawmaker, signalling unity and a shared political direction ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on behalf of the Mopamuro leaders, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said the endorsement was a product of Abejide’s outstanding performance and unwavering commitment to the development of Yagba Federal Constituency.

He noted that the lawmaker’s status as a ranking member of the House of Representatives places him in a vantage position to attract more democratic dividends to the constituency.

According to him, “Leke Abejide has demonstrated capacity, competence and an uncommon dedication to the welfare of our people. His representation has been impactful and we are confident that giving him another mandate will further consolidate the gains already recorded.

“He has paid WAEC and NECO registration fees for thousands of students. He has empowered women, artisans and farmers. He has also given dignity to the traditional institutions, as well as executed many capital projects across Yagba land. He is a blessing to Yagba and the Mopamuro people have agreed to identify and associate with him.”

The Commissioner further emphasised that Abejide’s unanimous adoption underscores the unity within the APC structure in Mopamuro and a shared resolve to sustain quality representation.

He expressed confidence that the lawmaker would continue to serve with dedication, integrity and purpose if given another opportunity by the electorate.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Mopamuro Local Government Area, Ademola Bello, described the development as the dawn of a new era, stressing that the consensus around Abejide reflects the collective will of the people.

“This is the dawn of a new era for our people. Leke Abejide is the consensus candidate of everyone in Mopamuro. Our unity today sends a strong message that we are determined to move forward together,” Bello said.

The endorsement is widely seen as a major political boost for the lawmaker as momentum continues to build across Yagba Federal Constituency in support of his re-election bid.

The event drew the presence of key party stakeholders, including the Information and Communications commissioner; the Mopamuro Local Government chairman; the member, representing Mopamuro Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Olawumi Jacob; the Mopamuro APC chairman, Mr Olajide Adeyemo; the State Assistant Organising Secretary, Aina Lawal; the Kogi West Zonal Youth Leader, Olusegun Arogbonlo; all the ward chairmen and other critical stakeholders of the party.