Mining Marshals arraign 15 Chinese nationals, nine others over illegal lithium mining in Nasarawa

The Mining Marshals have arraigned 15 Chinese nationals and nine Nigerians before the Federal High Court, Abuja, over alleged illegal mining activities in Nasarawa State.

The defendants were brought before Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia of Court 6, Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, following their arrest on May 16, 2026, while allegedly mining lithium without lawful authority or licence in Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to court documents, the suspects were apprehended within the mineral title area covered by Exploration Licence No. 036528-EL, belonging to TIMADIX Geomin Consult Ltd. The alleged illegal mining operation was said to have taken place within the coordinates of longitude 8° 4’ 12”E and latitude 8° 34’ 12”N.

A copy of the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/281/2026, obtained by THISDAY, indicated that the defendants were accused of unlawfully engaging in mining activities in contravention of Section 1(8)(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004.

The offence, according to the charge, is punishable under the same provision and attracts a maximum penalty of life imprisonment upon conviction.

The defendants include Liu Jiabin, Hu Yunzhong, Zhou Yinmou, Zhao Feng, Zhang Yu, Tian Shuqun, Huang Ruqian, Liu Yanliang, Yang Xiaobin, Huang Meiyun, Yuan Tao, Jia Qiuyong, Chen Menghao, Deng Peiming and Yu Yanhai.

Others are Thankgod Sani, Abubakar Nuhu, Jonathan Akpa Sunday, Pius Favour, Agada Joshua, Sani Osu, Haruna Asambe, Elenekou Akoete Joli, as well as C and A International New Energy Ltd.

At the commencement of proceedings, counsel to the defendants, Prof. M. T. Adekilekun, SAN, applied for bail on behalf of his clients, assuring the court that they would be available to stand trial.

Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia granted the application and directed that the defendants be released to their counsel pending trial.

The court did not impose any monetary bond, require sureties, or prescribe any sum to be forfeited in the event of a breach of bail conditions. Instead, the defendants were ordered to deposit their international passports and national identity cards with the court registrar.

Speaking after the proceedings, the Lead Prosecution Counsel for the Mining Marshals, Mr. Ojo Toluwatope Alex, noted that the grant of bail remained entirely at the discretion of the court.

He explained that, by virtue of the ruling and the undertaking given by the senior advocate, the court effectively placed responsibility on the defence counsel to ensure the defendants’ attendance throughout the trial.

Alex, however, expressed concern over the possibility of any of the defendants absconding and said he hoped none of the accused persons released to the senior lawyer would jump bail.

The matter was subsequently adjourned until June 18, 2026, for trial.

Commenting on the development, the Commander of the Mining Marshals, Attah John Onoja, reiterated the agency’s commitment to sanitising the nation’s mining sector.

He described the campaign against illegal mining as a national responsibility, stressing that sustained enforcement efforts were necessary to eliminate unlawful operators and protect Nigeria’s mineral resources.