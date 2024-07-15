CoverNational

Minimum wage: Organised Labour to meet Tinubu on Thursday

4 mins ago
Bola Tinubu

By Seyi Babalola

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu would likely make a final decision on the new minimum wage on Thursday this week.

He stated that the President will meet with organized Labour on Thursday before deciding on the amount to be submitted to the National Assembly.

According to Idris, the Federal Executive Council discussed the national minimum wage and planned to call organised labour to a meeting this week.

He stated that the President was not opposed to raising the national minimum wage, but was cautious not to plunge the country into unthinkable inflation.

