Meta unveils subscription models for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp

Meta Platforms has launched a global rollout of new subscription models across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp as the technology giant moves to deepen monetisation beyond its traditional advertising business.

The new “Plus” subscription tiers will offer users premium features including profile customisation, enhanced reactions, story analytics and expanded engagement tools across Meta’s platforms.

Under the pricing structure, users can subscribe to Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus or WhatsApp Plus for monthly fees ranging from $2.99 to $3.99, depending on the platform.

Announcing the rollout, Meta’s Head of Product, Naomi Gleit, said the company intends to continue expanding the premium offerings.

“More fun features will be added in the future,” she said, adding that the plans are aimed primarily at creators, high-engagement users and subscribers seeking additional functionality.

Meta also disclosed plans to test professional subscription packages for creators and businesses, alongside AI-focused offerings for general users. The new services will operate under a broader subscription ecosystem branded “Meta One.”

As part of the initiative, the company is introducing two artificial intelligence subscription tiers priced at $7.99 and $19.99 per month, designed to provide stronger computing power, enhanced reasoning capabilities and improved image and video generation tools.

Testing of the AI subscriptions is scheduled to begin next month in selected markets including Singapore, Guatemala and Bolivia.

Meta said the new offerings will not replace Meta Verified, its existing paid verification service that provides identity authentication, account protection and customer support.

Instagram Plus subscribers will gain access to features such as Story rewatch insights, expanded audience controls, extended Story visibility, enhanced discovery tools, animated reactions and personalised profile styling. Facebook Plus will carry similar functions, while WhatsApp Plus will include custom themes, personalised ringtones, advanced chat pinning and premium sticker packs.

The rollout marks Meta’s latest step toward subscription-driven services as major technology firms seek new revenue streams and stronger user retention in an increasingly competitive digital market.