MCO announces system downtime

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office (NMCO) has yesterday in a press release announced that the agency is currently having a system downtime.

Director-General of the Mining Cadastral Office (MCO), Engr. Obadiah Nkom attributed the challenge to a “technical glitch being experienced by the cloud service provider hosting the data.

He assured the stakeholders in the mining sector and the general public that the technical glitch is being resolved.

The statement said: “As you are aware, NMCO has upgraded its system to the electronic mining cadastre plus (eMC+) to enhance seamless processing of mineral title applications in a transparent manner, in line with international best practices.”

“The agency’s cloud service provider has informed the office that their technical team is working assiduously to rectify the glitch as soon as possible.”

“MCO wishes to assure our Stakeholders and the general public that the agency’s data is secured.”

“We appeal for understanding while the technical glitch is being resolved.”