From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

As Nigerian workers mark International Workers’ Day on May 1, 2025, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a list of demands to the federal government, expressing alarm over worsening economic conditions.

NLC President Joe Ajaero, speaking to reporters on April 30, outlined grievances ranging from harmful economic policies to rising insecurity and political interference in labour affairs.

Ajaero described the economy as hostile to workers, citing fuel subsidy removal, naira devaluation, and inflation as drivers of poverty.

“It is clear that the policies of the government, particularly the ill-timed and unstructured removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira, have pushed Nigerian workers and their families to the brink,” he said. He noted that wages have lost value, leaving workers unable to afford basics.

On the ₦70,000 minimum wage, Ajaero called it a bare minimum, insufficient amid soaring costs. “Hunger. We are hungry. The minimum wage cannot buy a bag of rice,” he said, describing workers’ mood. He urged periodic adjustments to match inflation and demanded uniform implementation across states and sectors.

Ajaero criticised delays in promised palliatives, like Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, to ease transport costs post-subsidy removal. “They promised us CNG buses. Where are they?” he asked. He also highlighted inconsistent wage payments, with some states flouting agreements, and called for salary harmonisation.

He demanded tax reforms to ease burdens on low earners, noting, “It is only in Nigeria that someone earning N50,000 a month is taxed heavily while the real billionaires are not paying their fair share.”

Ajaero also condemned insecurity threatening workers, decaying health and education sectors, and political interference in Rivers and Edo, where he alleged that governors suppress unions. He reaffirmed the cancellation of May Day events in these states due to such crises.

Ajaero urged the government to prioritise social services, cut wasteful spending, and protect workers’ rights to avert escalation.