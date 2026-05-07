Mavericks turns to Masai Ujiri for franchise rebuild

By Joe Apu

The Dallas Mavericks appointed renowned basketball executive Masai Ujiri as president of basketball operations and alternate governor earlier this week, tasking him with rebuilding the franchise following the controversial trade of superstar Luka Dončić.

Widely regarded as one of the NBA’s boldest decision-makers, Ujiri has built his career on aggressive roster overhauls and calculated risks aimed at delivering championships. Dallas believes his experience can steady a franchise currently navigating a period of uncertainty.

Ujiri gained global recognition during his time with the Toronto Raptors, where he engineered several franchise-defining moves. In 2018, he traded long-time Raptors star DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard, despite widespread doubts over Leonard’s long-term future in Toronto.

Weeks before the trade, Ujiri had also dismissed head coach Dwane Casey and promoted assistant coach Nick Nurse to lead the team.

The gamble proved successful as Leonard guided Toronto to its first-ever NBA championship in 2019 before later joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ujiri was officially unveiled by Dallas during a news conference on Tuesday.

Before his successful spell in Toronto, Ujiri worked with the Denver Nuggets, where he became the first African general manager in major American professional sports in 2010. One of his biggest moves came in 2011 when he orchestrated the blockbuster trade involving Carmelo Anthony, a deal that helped reshape Denver’s future.

He was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2013 after guiding the Nuggets to a 57-win season.

Ujiri later returned to Toronto that same year and oversaw one of the most successful eras in franchise history, including seven consecutive playoff appearances and the team’s historic 2019 title triumph over the Golden State Warriors.

However, recent seasons saw the Raptors enter a rebuilding phase after the departures of key players such as Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. Toronto missed the playoffs in three straight seasons before Ujiri parted ways with the club in 2025.

Dallas now hopes Ujiri’s proven ability to make bold decisions can return the Mavericks to championship contention.