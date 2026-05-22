•Commissions NDLEA radio station

By Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd), has urged Nigerians to rise against the toxic pop culture that glamorises abuse of illicit substances as an acceptable lifestyle, especially among youths.

Marwa gave the charge yesterday in Abuja during the official commissioning of the agency’s radio station, Clean Beat 91.5FM.

He called on stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians to join the NDLEA’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy campaign to save young people from the dangers of drug abuse.

According to him, “We recognise that behind every statistic of drug abuse is a human being — a vulnerable teenager seeking escape, a broken family searching for answers, and a brilliant mind derailed but capable of redirection. Through this station, we will drive our narrative softly but firmly.

“We will counter the toxic pop culture that glamorises drug abuse by replacing it with a vibrant alternative culture that celebrates sobriety, showcases real stories of recovery, and provides accurate, life-saving information.”

Marwa warned that the consequences of failing to tackle substance abuse could be devastating.

“Substance abuse is a hydra-headed monster that fuels insecurity, destroys public health, cripples economic productivity, and compromises the future of our workforce,” he said. He, however, expressed optimism that the launch of the station represented a major step towards winning the war against drug abuse.

“Clean Beat 91.5FM will stand as a beacon of hope, constantly reminding Nigerians that a drug-free society is achievable,” he added.

Marwa noted that the NDLEA’s mandate goes beyond arrests and prosecutions, stressing that education and prevention remain critical in addressing the menace of substance abuse.

“With the benefit of hindsight, I have always maintained that while enforcement wins battles, education and prevention win wars. True victory against substance abuse cannot be achieved solely through handcuffs or prison cells. It is won when we dismantle demand and conquer the ignorance that lures our children into addiction,” he stated.

He described radio as a powerful tool capable of reaching citizens directly in their homes, workplaces, markets, and communities.

Marwa also appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the budget for the station, while commending the National Security Adviser, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), international partners, and NDLEA personnel for supporting the project.

In his goodwill message, the United Nations Country Representative, Mr. Cheikh Ousmane Touré, represented by Dr. Akanidomo Ibanga, commended the NDLEA for deploying radio as a platform for advocacy and public enlightenment.

He said the initiative demonstrated the agency’s commitment to complementing enforcement with education, dialogue, and community engagement.

Also speaking, Director-General of the NBC, Charles Ebuebu, described the station as a strategic tool for national orientation, behavioural change, youth engagement, and social transformation.

He stressed that protecting young people from substance abuse remained a national development priority.