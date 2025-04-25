By John Ogunsemore

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie said many pastors secretly engage in traditional rites to avoid being tagged fetish.

He stated this in a post on his verified Facebook page on Thursday.

In January 2024, Edochie unveiled his online church, True Salvation Ministry (TSM), barely two years after revealing that God had called him to ministry.

In Thursday’s post, he said, “Many of our pastors and priests are traditionalists.

“Occasionally they travel to their villages and perform some traditional rites to clear their way.

“But they are hiding it from their church members because they don’t want to be called fetish.”

Edochie encouraged such pastors to open up to their congregation, maintaining that “tradition is not juju”.

“We’re Africans. Holy Ghost doesn’t solve every problem. Some problems require traditional solutions,” he added.

In an earlier post on Thursday, Edochie revealed that returning to his ancestral home to practice Igbo traditional religion (Omenaani) was one of the best things to happen to him.

“I wish I started it a long time ago.

“I thank God for showing me the truth,” he said.