Man arrested for attempted suicide released on bail after mental assessment – FCT police

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Police Command, said Shuaibu Yushau, the man who was arrested for attempted suicide on July 8, has been released on bail to his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

FCT Police Command public relations officer, Josephine Adeh, who made this known, said Yushau’s was release after a mental assessment conducted by the FCTA SDS.

Adeg, in a statement, noted that although report of the assessment conducted on him indicated that he is mentally stable, symptoms of anxiety, persistent worry, and fears were observed in the course of profiling him.

According to her, the FCTA SDS recommended that the suspect should be allowed to report weekly to their office for further psycho-social care and support, hence the reason for admitting him to bail.

Adeh’s statement reads; “The FCT police command on Thursday, July 18, 2024, released Alhaji Yushau Shuaibu on bail to his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

It would be recalled that Alhaji Yushau had attempted to commit suicide by climbing a broadcast mast belonging to Aso radio in Katampe, Abuja on July 8.

He was arrested and subsequently sent to the FCTA’s Social Development Secretariat for mental assessment and evaluation.

The assessment report indicated that he is mentally stable. However, symptoms of anxiety, persistent worry, and fears were observed in the course of profiling him.

The FCTA SDS recommended that the suspect should be allowed to report weekly in their office for further psycho-social care and support, hence the reason for admitting him to bail.

Following his release on bail, his lawyer, Adeyanju, is required to present him whenever his presence is needed at the command.