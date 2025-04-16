From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has announced that the late elder statesman and former governor, Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, will be accorded a state burial.

During a condolence visit to Olunloyo’s residence in Molete, Ibadan, yesterday, he stated that government had appointed three officials to collaborate with the Olunloyo family in planning the burial, ensuring it reflects the late leader’s stature and contributions.

“We must coordinate between the family and the state. This will be a state burial, and we’ve designated three officials to meet with the family, agree on a date, and begin preparations.”

The governor praised Olunloyo’s legacy and his significant role in the progress of Oyo State, noting that he was privileged to have personally benefited from the elder statesman’s wisdom and guidance.

In a separate visit, Governor Makinde also paid condolences to the family of Seriki Musulumi of Yorubaland, Chief Yekini Ayoade Adeojo, at their Iyaganku home in Ibadan. Special prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of both prominent figures and for comfort for their families.

The governor was accompanied by the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mojeed Mogbojubola; Executive Assistant on General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal and Special Assistant on Islamic Affairs, Imam AbdRasheed AbdAzeez.