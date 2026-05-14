Makinde launches ‘Reset Nigeria’ campaign at presidential declaration

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde has formally entered the race for the 2027 presidential election, unveiling the “Reset Nigeria Movement” and a nationwide mobilisation platform under the banner of the Allied Peoples Movement.

The declaration, held on Thursday at Mapo Hall, drew political stakeholders, professionals, youth groups and supporters from different parts of the country.

During the event, Makinde introduced his official presidential campaign website, which he described as a platform for policy engagement, volunteer registration, grassroots coordination and diaspora participation.

Addressing supporters, the Oyo State governor said the country was in urgent need of visionary and accountable leadership capable of restoring confidence in governance and rebuilding national institutions.

He maintained that the Reset Nigeria Movement was designed to move the country away from what he described as “politics as usual” and toward inclusive governance and sustainable development.

“Nigeria cannot continue with politics as usual. This is the time to reset our nation, rebuild public trust, strengthen institutions, and create a system that works for all Nigerians,” Makinde stated.

According to him, the movement’s agenda would prioritise economic revitalisation, job creation, education, healthcare, infrastructure, security, power sector reforms and institutional strengthening.

Among dignitaries present at the declaration was former Osun State governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola alongside party leaders and supporters who pledged support for the movement ahead of the 2027 elections.

The campaign structure also includes a “Truth Hub” to tackle misinformation and a media resource centre for journalists and stakeholders seeking verified campaign information and materials.

Supporters of Makinde highlighted his administration’s achievements in Oyo State, including infrastructure development, agribusiness expansion, fiscal discipline, education reforms and improved security, as reasons for backing his presidential ambition.

Before joining politics, Makinde founded Makon Group Limited, where he built a career in the private sector before transitioning into public service.

The launch of the Reset Nigeria Movement marks the beginning of nationwide political mobilisation by the governor and his supporters ahead of the 2027 presidential contest.