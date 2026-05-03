Makinde expresses hope in Yoruba unity

…As Amosun’s wife takes Yeye Moremi Oodua title

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed optimism that Yorubaland will continue to deepen unity, saying the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is bringing the people together “irrespective of political difference.”

Makinde made the remarks during the installation of Chief Olufunsho, wife of former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, as Yeye Moremi Oodua, by the Ooni of Ife, on Saturday.

The governor said the new chieftaincy title represents another step toward uniting Yoruba people, adding that at the Ooni’s palace there is no room for political divides such as APC or PDP.

According to him, “If you can gather us all here, it means there is hope for Yorubaland.”

In her appreciation speech, Yeye Olufunsho Amosun, described the honour as a call to responsibility and service to humanity.

She said she would carry the title with dignity, compassion, empathy, and humility, in submission to God’s will, while also thanking the Ooni for identifying and elevating her among equals.

She appreciated everyone who came from far and wide to witness her 60th birthday and the installation.

The installation attracted prominent personalities, including former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), and former Ogun State Governor Senator Gbenga Daniel.

Others at the event included Senator Amosun, along with former Osun State Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and his wife; Chief Adebutu Kessington; Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Housing Authority, Oyetunde Oladimeji; Gbenga Ashafa, as well as wives of former APC governors in Osun State, Alhaja Sherifat Aregbesola and Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola.

Also present were former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, traditional rulers such as Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, and other senior chiefs, including Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, among others.