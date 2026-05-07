Mahmoud flags off inaugural flight for 315 FCT pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mariya Mahmoud, has flagged off the inaugural flight carrying the first batch of 315 FCT pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

The colourful farewell ceremony took place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, where Mahmoud urged the pilgrims to embody discipline, obedience and patriotism throughout their sacred journey.

Describing the airlift as a historic milestone, Mahmoud highlighted the FCT Administration’s commitment to a seamless, safe and successful Hajj under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

She offered prayers for divine protection and spiritual fulfilment for the pilgrims, while commending the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, for his leadership, which has positioned the territory as a frontrunner in Nigeria’s Hajj operations.

“You should see yourselves as Allah’s guests. Remain steadfast in obedience to Allah, abide by the rules and regulations of both Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and continue to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of our nation,” Mahmoud advised.

The minister congratulated the pilgrims for completing rigorous screening and orientation by the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, urging them to safeguard key documents such as e-passports and Nusuk cards. She warned that losing the Nusuk card could result in denial of Hajj access, echoing Saudi authorities’ “No Nusuk, No Hajj” policy.

Mahmoud praised the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and Saudi provider Mashariq Al-Dhahabiyya for delivering Nusuk cards early, a move she said would enhance operations. She also charged accompanying officials to prioritise pilgrims’ welfare.

Dignitaries at the event included the NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Amb. Ismail Abba Yusuf, and the Director of the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mallam Kadiri Edah.