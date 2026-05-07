LSSTF sets up intelligence unit for public information

By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has established an Intelligence Unit dedicated to receiving security-related information from members of the public and ensuring its timely transmission to relevant security agencies.

The initiative is designed to strengthen collaboration between the public and security agencies through actionable intelligence.

The Executive Secretary/CEO, LSSTF, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, at a press briefing yesterday at his office in Alausa, Ikeja, said: “We are, therefore, pleased to formally announce that this information will be collected through the LSSTF Security Tip Lines – 0911 019 5555 and 0916 201 1179.

“Today marks a significant step forward in our collective commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Lagos State.

“Security is a shared responsibility. While our security agencies continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace and order, the role of citizens in providing credible information cannot be overstated.

“The LSSTF Security Tip Lines have been created as secure and accessible channels through which members of the public can report suspicious activities, security threats and incidents in real time.

“Through these platforms, individuals can submit information, photographs and video recordings relating to security concerns within their communities. This initiative leverages the power of technology and citizen participation to enhance situational awareness and support more informed decision-making by relevant authorities.

“It is important to clearly state that the LSSTF Security Tip Lines are not emergency response lines. They are designed strictly for information gathering, analysis and strategic security planning. Members of the public are therefore advised to continue using established emergency numbers and channels when immediate response or intervention is required.

“It is critical to emphasise that the effectiveness of this initiative depends largely on the quality and integrity of the information received. We strongly urge all users of the platform to ensure that any material submitted is clear, accurate and verifiable. Information should be provided in good faith and with a genuine intention to support public safety.

“Let me be unequivocal that any malicious use of this platform, including the submission of false, misleading or fabricated information, will not be tolerated.

Such actions undermine security efforts and may have serious consequences. Accordingly, individuals found engaging in such acts will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

“We assure the public that all credible information received through the LSSTF Security Tip Lines will be handled with the highest level of confidentiality and professionalism. Appropriate measures are in place to protect the identity of informants, while ensuring that intelligence gathered is efficiently processed and acted upon.

“This initiative represents a partnership between government, security agencies and the people. Together, we can build a safer, more secure Lagos where vigilance is collective, and response is strategic and effective.

“We encourage all residents to embrace this platform responsibly and play their part in strengthening the security architecture of our state.”

Reassuring the public, Ogunsan stressed that all credible information would be handled with utmost discretion. “We assure the public that all credible information received through the LSSTF Security Tip Lines will be handled with the highest level of confidentiality and professionalism,” he said, noting that measures are in place to protect the identity of informants.

Describing the initiative as a partnership-driven approach to security, he concluded: “This initiative represents a partnership between government, security agencies and the people. Together, we can build a safer, more secure Lagos where vigilance is collective, and response is strategic and effective.”

With the launch of the Intelligence Unit, LSSTF is not only reinforcing its traditional role as a provider of operational support, but also positioning itself as a critical enabler of intelligence-led policing in Lagos.

Others in attendance at the launch of the LSSTF Intelligence Unit included: Director, Administration, LSSTF, Adegbola Lewis; Executive Assistant, LSSTF, Adaobi Nwankwo; and Head, LSSTF Monitoring Team, Samson Israel Adeniran.