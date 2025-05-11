From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Hon. Ebere Uzoukwa, has criticised former National Chairman Julius Abure for attempting to perpetuate himself in office despite his tenure’s expiration.

Uzoukwa, Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to Abia State Governor Alex Otti, alleged that Abure’s actions are driven by a desire to serve external interests in the 2027 general election, destabilising the LP.

Uzoukwa claimed Abure’s tenure was marked by controversy, propaganda, and disregard for party regulations, leaving the LP in disarray. He expressed dismay at Abure’s defiance of a Supreme Court ruling on April 4, 2025, which declared his chairmanship expired.

“Julius Abure is using all means to cling to power. This has led him into disobeying the clear judgement of the Supreme Court, which ruled that his tenure had ended,” Uzoukwa said, accusing Abure of acting to serve “paymasters” for 2027.

He described Abure’s purported suspension of Governor Otti and other leaders as a “desperate, laughable, and pathetic attempt to cling to power”. Uzoukwa added, “The shenanigans surrounding the suspension of Governor Otti, the only governor produced by the Labour Party… are a desperate attempt to assert authority he no longer possesses.” He called Abure’s actions an “affront to democracy and a mockery of the judiciary”, highlighting financial mismanagement allegations.

Uzoukwa praised LP leaders, including Peter Obi and Otti, for intervening to rescue the party from Abure’s influence. He also commended the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee for summoning Abure to address his actions, calling it a step toward accountability. “Abure’s antics have consequences, including the mess surrounding the party’s financial records,” he said, vowing that Abure’s efforts to retain power would fail.