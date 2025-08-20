From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri Ph.D, has commiserated with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and his family over the passing of his beloved mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda.

At a condolence visit to the APC Chairman, Senator Lokpobiri described Mama Lydia as a devout woman of faith who dedicated her life to the service of God and humanity.

He noted that through her active involvement in the Church and community development initiatives, she instilled strong moral values and positively impacted the lives of many.

“On behalf of my family and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Prof. Yilwatda and the entire Yilwatda family. May Mama Lydia’s legacy of faith and service continue to inspire all who knew her,” Senator Lokpobiri said.

The Minister prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and asked God to grant the Yilwatda family the fortitude to bear this great loss.