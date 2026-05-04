Lizzy Anjorin gives condition to challenge Iyabo Ojo in boxing match

A much-anticipated celebrity boxing match between actresses Lizzy Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo could soon become a reality two years after it was first proposed.

This is as Anjorin has agreed to the duel but with a condition for its promoter and Ojo’s partner, Paul Okoye.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Anjorin said she would only partake in the fight if Okoye first agreed to face her husband, Chief Lawal, in a 10-round boxing match.

She said her proposed fight with Ojo would come up the following day.

Anjorin said, “As at today, 3rd May 2026, I accept your challenge.

“You and Chief Lawal will fight 10 rounds non-stop in the ring. Then the next day, it will be Iyabo Ojo and me in the ring.”

SunOnline reports that Okoye, also known as Paulo, first proposed the Lizzy Anjorin-Iyabo Ojo fight in 2024 with a N10 million prize for winners.

However, the fight failed to materialise amid their longstanding feud.

Anjorin challenged Ojo and her partner to present proof of their assets and achievements, accusing the couple of brandishing fake riches.

She said, “You can’t talk about your status or claimed fake riches. The last time I checked, you and Iyabo Ojo are still tenants while Chief Lawal owns estates and mansions. I challenge both of you to show your properties and achievements with proper documentation for verification.

“Let this serve as a lesson: Never disrespect or look down on anybody. Just because we don’t show off doesn’t mean your 1943 Bentley can buy even a plot of land from our estate.”