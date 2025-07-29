By Seyi Babalola

Veteran Nigerian singer and activist Charles Oputa, often known as Charly Boy, has urged Nigerians to take the forthcoming 2027 general elections more seriously, stating that he is unconcerned with the recent renaming of the Charly Boy Bus Stop in Gbagada, Lagos.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday, he emphasised that everyone who has made a significant contribution to the society should be recognised.

The Bariga Local Council Development Area named the famous bus stop Olamide Baddo Bus Stop, after music sensation Olamide.

“My sister, if you ask me nah who I go ask? I don’t know why they do the things they do, because it seems to be a little petty. A lot more petty because those are not the things we should be talking about right now.

“Those are not priorities. Whether you name it Charly Boy or Olamide Baddo, or whatever, it’s neither here nor there.

“It doesn’t matter. Anybody who has done something for their community can take the shine. It doesn’t really matter to me, “he said.

He explained that the bus stop was originally named after him because of his long-standing relationship with the Gbagada area.

“ Once upon a time, I lived around the bus stop, and that was why people who were in Gbagada at that time felt it was just the right thing to name a bus stop after me. Honestly, I contributed to that community. Both the military pensioner, the Okada riders, young persons and everybody. I gave scholarships to young people.

“I remember the bus stop was named after my song was released in 1990. So it was around 1991-1992,” he added.

Instead of worrying about the renaming of the bus stop, the entertainer advised Nigerians to prioritise Nigeria’s political future, particularly as the 2027 general elections draw nearer.