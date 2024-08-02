Lawyers calls for civil engagement, economic reforms amidst protests

By Lukman Olabiyi

Rights activist and lawyer Kabiru Akingboolu has urged police authorities to ensure their personnel handle protests with civility.

He emphasized that the current widespread hardship across the country calls for a government response that goes beyond mere rhetoric.

According to Akingboolu, the government must address the nation with concrete actions to alleviate economic difficulties and prevent further unrest.

“The police should engage protesters in a civil manner and avoid brutality. “The government needs to offer hope and devise effective strategies to revitalize the economy. Simply removing subsidies on fuel and electricity without addressing the broader economic issues only exacerbates the hardships faced by citizens. Instead of distributing palliative measures like 24,000 bags of rice, the government should invest significantly in agriculture to boost food production. A comprehensive economic recovery plan is essential to avoid ongoing issues”, Akingboolu stated.

Akingboolu also cautioned that prolonged protests could escalate, referencing the #EndSARS movement as a lesson in managing civil unrest.

In support, lawyer and rights activist Maduka Onwukeme added, “The government should address the protesters’ key concerns, particularly the issues of widespread hunger and inflation. Meeting these demands could lead many genuine protesters to leave the streets. Hunger fuels unrest, and negotiating with a hungry population is impractical. Effective measures to tackle these issues are crucial.”