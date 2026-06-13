Latter-Day Saints donate medical equipment to Lagos hospital

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) has donated medical equipment to the Cancer Centre of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

The Medical Director, Saheed Adebowale Ogunmi, said the health facility and its cancer centre were committed to providing world-class healthcare services to their numerous patients and clients, despite daily challenges, and was convinced that the partnership with the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints would assist in confronting the problems.

He announced that the different medical equipment donated to the Cancer Centre amounted to 17 with a total of 93 items, including chemotherapy chairs, infusion pumps, colposcope and hospital beds.

“With the donation of these equipment, the church has given renewed hope to countless numbers of patients and their families, who will be the beneficiaries now and in the years ahead. Your support reflects a deep commitment to humanity and demonstrates the powerful impact that faith-based organisations can make in advancing healthcare and community well-being,” he emphasised.

Dr Ogunmi said further that the equipment would significantly enhance the FMC’s capacity to provide timely, safe and quality healthcare services, as it would improve preventive cancer services: “It would also provide a more conducive environment and better experience for our patients who receive chemotherapeutic agents, improve the safety of the environment in which our staff who provide these services operate and improve in-patient care.”

Elder Adeyinka Ojediran, Africa-West Area Presidency, emphasised that at the heart of the gathering was a simple, yet powerful, conviction that “every human life is sacred, and every individual deserves dignity, care and hope, especially in times of vulnerability.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints engage in humanitarian work, particularly in healthcare, for two fundamental reasons. First, we are commanded to love God by serving His children. The Saviour Jesus Christ taught that, ‘In as much as you have done it unto one of the least of these, you have done it unto me.’ His earthly ministry was filled with acts of healing – restoring sight to the blind, strength to the weak and hope to the afflicted. We strive to follow that divine example by alleviating suffering wherever it is found.

“Second, we recognise a moral and spiritual responsibility to strengthen communities and preserve life. Healthcare is fundamental to human progress. When individuals are healthy, families thrive, communities prosper and nations advance. Supporting healthcare systems is, therefore, not merely charitable; it is transformative.”

Elder Ojediran said it was important to emphasise that the equipment being donated was made possible through the faithful and generous contributions of members of the church from around the world, including devoted members here in Nigeria.

He added that the contributions were not acts of convenience nor were they motivated by recognition or praise, “Rather, they flow from hearts that seem to obey the Saviour’s two great commandment: Thou shalt love the Lord your God with all your heart, and Thou shalt love your neighbour as yourself.’

“The men, women and even children who contribute to such efforts do so quietly, willingly and faithfully. Their giving is an expression of devotion, not to be seen by the world, but to bless the world.”

He announced the list of the critical medical equipment to support cancer diagnosis, treatment and patient care being donated to the Cancer Centre of the FMC to include LEEP machine, ultrasound machine, thermal ablation equipment, defibrillator and crash cart, biomedical safety cabinet (Class 11), medical refrigerator, colposcopes, chemotherapy chairs and hospital beds, mattresses and bedside tables, drop stands, vital signs monitors and infusion pumps.

He said they were not merely items, but instruments of healing, tools of hope and vessels of life-saving care.