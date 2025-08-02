Directs students to vacate varsity hostels

By Gabriel Dike

The Lagos State University (LASU) Senate on Saturday suspended the forthcoming second semester examinations and other academic activities across its four campuses due to an ongoing indefinite strike by staff unions over the non-implementation of their demands.

The industrial action by the staff unions has crippled academic and administrative activities at the Ojo, Epe, Badagry, and LASUCOM campuses.

The second semester examinations for the 2024/2025 academic session were scheduled to commence on Monday, August 4.

The decision to suspend the exams and other academic activities was taken at a virtual meeting held on Saturday, August 2, 2025, which considered and reviewed the report of the industrial action declared by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising the LASU chapters of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) on Thursday, July 31.

A statement signed by the Deputy Registrar/Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, Thomas-Onashile Oluwayemisi, conveyed the Senate’s decision to the university community and the public.

She said the Senate, while considering the verbal report, noted the information provided by the Vice-Chancellor and chairman of Senate, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, that the core demands of JAC are directed at the Lagos State Government; the university management has, over the past few weeks, facilitated dialogue and pursued peaceful resolutions between the unions and the state government, and that, in line with the strike, the Lagos State Government convened a meeting comprising university management, representatives of JAC, representatives of the relevant ministries, and chaired by the Head of Service, Mr Olabode Agoro, on Friday, August 1, 2025, at the office of the Head of Service in Alausa, Ikeja.

“At the said meeting, it was agreed that further consultations would be held, with all parties reconvening on Thursday, August 7, 2025,” she stated.

According to her, the Senate, after due deliberations, resolved that the 2024/2025 second semester examinations, initially scheduled to commence on Monday, August 4, 2025, be put on hold and all other activities in the university be suspended until further notice.

The Senate also directed that all students residing in the university hostels at Ojo, LASUCOM, Epe, and Badagry campuses vacate the hostels no later than 6:00 am on Monday, August 4, 2025.

“Members of the LASU community, particularly students, are enjoined to remain calm and law-abiding during this period,” the statement added.