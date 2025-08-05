By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has appealed for calm following more than 12 hours of continuous heavy rainfall across the state.

The government assured the public that infrastructure is in place to manage the resulting flash floods and mitigate further impact.

In a statement yesterday, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the state remains on high alert, especially with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) forecasting additional rainfall and thunderstorms over the next three days.

He noted that while flooding in certain areas might be unavoidable, the government has intensified year round efforts to maintain and expand the state’s drainage system.

He explained that Lagos’ geographical positioning as a coastal city makes it vulnerable to flash flooding, particularly during prolonged and intense rainfall.

“The volume of rain we’ve witnessed is causing tidal locks due to the rising water levels in the lagoon. This temporarily limits the ability of our drainage systems to discharge excess water,” Wahab said.

He urged residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas, especially those near rivers and lagoons, to remain vigilant.

The Commissioner also issued a safety advisory for parents and guardians during the ongoing school holiday period, warning them to keep children indoors and away from flooded streets and open water.

He cautioned motorists and pedestrians against attempting to drive or walk through floodwaters, citing the risk of vehicles being submerged and individuals swept away by strong currents.

Additionally, he condemned the practice of dumping refuse into drainage systems, stressing that such actions block the flow of water and exacerbate flooding. He warned that violators would face penalties.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ongoing drainage maintenance and announced that new contracts have been awarded for the concrete lining of key channels across the state to better handle stormwater.

“Periods of unusually heavy rainfall, like we’ve seen in the last 12 hours, require collective action and caution from all residents,” Wahab added.

The government continues to monitor the situation closely and urged residents to follow official channels for updates and advisories.