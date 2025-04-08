By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State government has revealed plans to deepen the state’s partnership with Sweden, focusing on technology, cybersecurity, and infrastructure growth. This was disclosed during a visit from Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria Ingrid Alice Désirée, Duchess of Västergötland, to Lagos House in Marina on Tuesday.

Deputy Governor Dr Obafemi Hamzat stood in for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. He stressed Lagos’ role as Nigeria’s economic hub and a leader in Africa’s progress. “With a population of 22 million—twice the size of Sweden—Lagos presents vast opportunities for growth, particularly in IT and related sectors,” he said. He hoped the Swedish visit would spark mutual benefits.

Hamzat highlighted key projects, like the expansion of a 6,800-kilometre fibre optic network to boost bandwidth access. He also noted global tech interest, with Google building a data centre in Lagos and four more data centres under construction by other firms.

The Crown Princess praised Lagos as Nigeria’s economic backbone. “We are happy to see the Swedish-Nigerian relationship evolve,” she said, excited about the visit’s potential to drive cooperation.

Swedish Minister for Infrastructure and Housing Mr Andreas Carlson spoke to reporters about the visit’s goals. He outlined stronger ties in green economy, digital innovation, and knowledge sharing. Carlson announced the opening of Sweden’s first Trade Office in Nigeria, to be launched by the Crown Princess.

“Lagos was the ideal location to kick-start this initiative, given its economic significance and business-friendly environment,” he said.

The Crown Princess received a warm welcome at Murtala Muhammed International Airport from senior officials, including Secretary to the State Government Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin and Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Mrs Bolaji Dada. Lagos’ First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and Deputy Governor’s wife, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, gifted her African custom items. A lively performance by the Lagos State Cultural Troupe saw her join locals in dance, marking a festive close.

This visit signals a growing bond between Lagos and Sweden, united by goals in digital innovation, green tech, and sustainable development.