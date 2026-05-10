Lagos govt announces emergency closure of Eko Bridge

By Lawrence Agbo

The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the outbound section of Eko Bridge leading to Lagos Island as part of urgent safety checks and repair works.

The emergency shutdown of the Eko Bridge, which will take effect from Tuesday, May 12, 2026, was announced on Sunday by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

According to the commissioner, the affected route is the outbound carriageway toward Lagos Island, while the inward lane heading away from the Island will remain accessible to motorists.

To reduce traffic disruption, drivers coming from Apongbon and Ijora Olopa have been advised to use the Third Mainland Bridge as an alternative route to reach their destinations.

Osiyemi also assured residents that traffic officials and security personnel would be stationed across diversion points and adjoining roads to maintain order and ensure the free flow of vehicles during the period of the closure.

“Adequate traffic and security personnel will be deployed along alternative routes to guide motorists and ensure smooth traffic flow,” Oluwaseun assured.