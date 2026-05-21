Lagos: Chaos erupts at APC assembly primary in Kosofe

By Seyi Babalola

Violence erupted during the All-Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly primary election for Kosofe Constituency II in Lagos on Tuesday, leaving several persons injured, amid allegations of attempted assassination, voter intimidation and destruction of property.

Supporters of House of Assembly aspirant, Hon. Femi Saheed, alleged that armed hoodlums invaded the primary venue at Ikosi Senior High School and unleashed violence on party members and supporters gathered for the exercise.

According to an eyewitness account, party members and supporters had gathered peacefully at the venue, including an adjoining stadium under construction, ahead of the accreditation and counting process.

Ogunsola claimed that the crowd in support of Hon. Saheed was overwhelming, with women, youths, community leaders, artisans and party loyalists trooping out in large numbers.

However, tension reportedly began when unfamiliar faces allegedly identified as thugs stormed the venue.

The supporters alleged that some of the individuals were wearing caps associated with another APC aspirant, Muritala Seriki, and were allegedly issuing threats and provocative chants at Saheed’s supporters.

Despite the tension, coordinators of Saheed’s campaign were said to have repeatedly appealed for calm, insisting supporters should avoid violence and focus on demonstrating support peacefully.

Trouble, however, broke out shortly after Hon. Saheed arrived at the venue to participate in the primary process.

Eyewitnesses alleged that while he was attempting to organise supporters into a coordinated line, an assailant allegedly attacked him with a sharp object in what supporters described as an assassination attempt.

According to the account, a supporter identified as Mutairu Rufai reportedly shielded the aspirant and sustained severe stab wounds in the process.

The attackers were also alleged to have hurled stones and granite blocks at the crowd, causing panic and a stampede.

Several persons reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries, including head wounds, machete cuts and fractures while attempting to escape.

A woman was said to have suffered severe facial injuries during the attack, while several others were rushed to hospitals, including Gbagada General Hospital and emergency centres around Ikosi and Kosofe.

Supporters further alleged that gunshots were heard during the chaos, while phones, bags and other valuables were stolen in the confusion.

According to them, many supporters trapped on elevated sections of the stadium were forced to jump from the stands to avoid being attacked.

The camp of Hon. Saheed also accused political opponents of orchestrating the violence to disrupt the primary election and suppress voters in areas believed to be supportive of the aspirant.

The allegations extended to claims of intimidation and disruption at Ward G in Isheri Town Hall, where properties were reportedly vandalised.

One resident was also alleged to have fled his home after hoodlums reportedly invaded and damaged his apartment over claims that he recorded the violence.

The supporters alleged that despite the violence and dispersal of party members, some political figures later returned to the venue to allegedly conduct and announce results.

They further claimed that incidents of voter suppression occurred in Ajegunle, Alapere and other parts of Kosofe Constituency II, where supporters were allegedly prevented from participating in the process.

Meanwhile, supporters of Hon Saheed released a list of persons allegedly injured during the violence, describing the incident as one of the worst episodes of political violence witnessed in the constituency in recent times.

According to the supporters, Hon. Femi Saheed himself allegedly sustained head injuries during what they described as an assassination attempt at the venue of the APC primary election.

One of his supporters, Mutairu Rafiu, was reportedly stabbed in the back while attempting to shield the lawmaker from attack.

Others said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries include Idowu Abiodun, who allegedly suffered a thigh injury; Aderona Phillip, who sustained a head injury; and Funmilayo Odunsi, who was reportedly macheted on the head and face.

Olumide Adeyehun was said to have sustained facial injuries and also lost his phone during the chaos, while Olusegun Odupitan reportedly suffered leg injuries.

Additional victims listed by supporters included Akeem Ajayi, Zainab Adeshina, Adetoro Ahmed, Oyenuga, Alhaji Yusuf Adelaja, Razaq Arogundade and Lucky Bello, all of whom allegedly sustained head or facial injuries during the attack.

Several others reportedly suffered fractures, dislocations and bruises while attempting to escape from the venue amid the stampede and alleged stone-throwing by hoodlums.

They included Demola Shonibare, Abimbola Abolanle, Moses Kodaolu, Soliu Jamiu Opeyemi, Riliwan Aleshinloye, Awal Musa, Nuhu Saliu, Muhammad Ilyasu and Amisu Sunusi.

Supporters also claimed that several women and elderly persons sustained injuries during the unrest, including Lois Babalola, Nosirat Ahmed and Ayanlaja Adijat.

In addition to the physical attacks, allegations of property destruction also emerged from parts of the constituency.

According to supporters of Hon. Saheed, the residence of the Olowogaba family was allegedly vandalised during the violence, while Isheri Town Hall reportedly suffered extensive destruction.

The supporters further claimed that many other victims who sustained injuries during the incident were yet to be identified as of press time.

Some of the injured persons were reportedly receiving treatment at Bagada General Hospital and other medical facilities within the area.

The camp of Hon. Saheed called on security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

They also urged the leadership of the APC to ensure that political violence does not undermine the democratic process within the party.

As tension continued to rise within the constituency following the incident, residents and party members appealed for calm and restraint among supporters of all aspirants.

As of the time of filing this report, the Lagos State chapter of the All-Progressives Congress had not officially responded to the allegations.