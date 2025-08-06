By Chukwuma Umeorah

Lafarge Africa Plc has reported a 248 per cent surge in its profit after tax to N84.03 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, up from N24.16 billion posted in the same period last year. The growth was largely attributed to improved operational performance, strategic cost management, and the absence of significant foreign exchange losses during the quarter.

The cement manufacturer also delivered a record revenue of N268.63 billion, representing a 70 per cent increase compared to N157.80 billion in Q2 2024. According to unaudited results released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), operating profit rose by 153 per cent to N120.61 billion from N47.70 billion in the same period last year, underlining the effectiveness of the company’s efficiency strategy.

Commenting on the results, Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi stated, “Following our impressive Q1 results, Q2 performance showcases the strength of our team, market positioning, operational efficiency, cost management, and dedication to value creation.”

“We achieved excellent financial results in Q2, with Net Sales growth of 70 per cent Operating Profit up 153 per cent, and Profit After Tax growth of 248 per cent.”

He added that the company’s strong first-half (H1) performance reflected continued strategic focus, as H1 sales and operating profit grew by 75 per cent and 144 percent respectively compared to the prior year.

Alade-Akinyemi pointed to innovative product offerings and improved distribution efficiency as central to the company’s growth trajectory, even as the broader economy grapples with inflation and dampened consumer demand.

“I am deeply grateful to our exceptional team, valued customers, and loyal stakeholders for their unwavering contributions and support of Lafarge Africa. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, your commitment continues to inspire us and strengthen our confidence in the future,” he said.

He acknowledged that while macroeconomic pressures continued to affect purchasing power, the building industry was expected to maintain a positive outlook, supported by infrastructure demand and housing developments.

He expressed optimism for the remainder of the year, stating, “We will continue to capitalise on volume opportunities across our markets while diligently managing our costs. Our commitment to sustainability remains steadfast, as we pursue our strategy of ‘Accelerating Green Growth’ through innovative building solutions that enhance stakeholder value.”