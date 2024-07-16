Labour Party mourns Ekene Adams

From Idu Jude Abuja

The National Working Committee NWC of the Labour Party has expressed sadness over the sudden demise of its promising lawmaker, Ekene Abubarkar Adams.

Adams, a member of the House of Representatives representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Kaduna State, and Chairman House Committee on Sports, died in the early hour of Tuesday. He was aged 39.

According to Barr. Julius Abure in a press statement Tuesday signed by Obiora Ifo “The news of late Honourable Ekene came to me early this morning as a rude shock. We have interacted very closely and was one lawmaker who spoke truth to power even at his young impressionable age.

“Though he was barely one year in office his impact in the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency and the entire Kaduna state was huge. Just a few months ago, he donated transformers, cars and Motorcycles to communities and individuals within his constituency and also empowered all the ward chairmen and several women from his constituency across political divides within his constituency with huge sums of money. This philanthropic gesture, he told me, was in fulfilment of his campaign promises.

“On the floor of the National Assembly, he was a notable voice and had defended the voiceless through his motions. He also made invaluable contributions to the party and offered great advice to me in party affairs.

“On behalf of the leadership and the entire members of the party who have been mourning this great personality we offer our condolences to his immediate family, the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, the Kaduna State government and the nation over this painful demise.

“We pray that God will give all of us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss; and that his soul will rest on the bosom of the Lord.”‘

