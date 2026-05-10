Kwara Speaker vows to clinch APC guber ticket

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi Salihu, has expressed confidence that he will clinch the governorship ticket as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for next year’s general elections.

Speaking to newsmen after participating in the screening exercise on Sunday in Abuja, he boasted that if there is any anointed aspirant, he should be the one.

Going spiritual, the Assembly Speaker said that said that he is already targeting the next level of movibg into the Kwara State Government House.

“The God who has been guiding us from the beginning, will keep on guiding us until will reached our desired destination by God’s grace.

“If there is any anointed candidate, my prayers is that I should be the one, if you are hearing that Danladi has been anointed, my prayer, let it be so. And by God’s grace, we will move Kwara to the next level.

Asked why he did not aspire to be at the National Assembly, he said: “That does not mean that when you are a Speaker, you should be in the itinerary of legislation. You can also be in the itinerary of an executive. And Presiding Officer is an executive role we are playing in any legislative arm.

“The experience of the executive arm, of executive role we are playing in legislative arm, is an experience for the past seven years,” he argued.

Meanwhile, another governorship aspirant from Bauchi state, Nura Manu, promised to attract a N100 billion fund to the state of elected the governor.

“The N100 billion I am talking about is not for security. It is a N100 billion fund I am planning to attract to the state. It is meant to support the commercialisation of agriculture and small-scale enterprises. It is part of my three-point agenda for the state,” he said.

Opting for a direct mode of primary, he said: “I am not aware of any consensus in Bauchi. I have been preparing for direct mode of election. I have no intention of stepping down for anybody, so I am not aware of that.”