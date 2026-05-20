Kwankwaso working for Tinubu ahead of 2027 — Bature

By Lawrence Agbo

The Director-General of Media and Publicity to the Kano State Government, Sanusi Bature, has alleged that former presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso is politically aligned with President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Bature made the claim during an interview on ARISE News, while speaking on ongoing political realignments within the opposition camp, insisting that the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is no longer strong enough to stand alone in the next election cycle.

According to him, key stakeholders within the party had previously agreed that NNPP required strategic partnerships to remain competitive in 2027, with discussions reportedly exploring the possibility of aligning with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as an “Option A”.

He alleged that with Kwankwaso’s approval, moves were initiated to engage the APC leadership, including an arrangement for a possible meeting with President Tinubu to discuss political cooperation.

However, he claimed the meeting was never held after Kwankwaso reportedly cancelled the appointment, citing a planned trip to China, and did not reschedule it afterwards.

Bature further argued that emerging discussions around a possible political partnership between Kwankwaso and Labour Party’s Peter Obi would not be politically viable.

He described the idea of a joint ticket between both politicians as “strange,” questioning its structure and internal balance.

“I don’t see this partnership working,” he said, adding that ideological and political differences would make such an alliance difficult to sustain.

The remarks add to growing political speculation around shifting alliances and potential coalitions ahead of the 2027 presidential election.