The Kogi State government has announced that it will begin strict enforcement of the ban on trailer parks across the state, with effect from October 29, in line with the directive of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, who disclosed this in Lokoja, said the decision followed credible intelligence reports that some trailer parks in the state, particularly those located at Zariagi and Osara, have become hideouts for criminal elements.

According to him, the government cannot fold its arms while such facilities are used to compromise the security of lives and property in the state.

“The directive of His Excellency, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, is clear. From October 29, 2025, the state will begin full enforcement of the ban on trailer parks. Intelligence at our disposal shows that some of these parks, especially those at Zariagi and Osara, harbour criminals who threaten the peace and security of our people. This is a proactive and preventive measure. We have decided to move ahead of the criminals instead of lamenting after lives might have been lost. Government will not allow that to continue,” Fanwo said.

He revealed that security agencies across the state have been strictly briefed to enforce the order without compromise, stressing that violators will face the full weight of the law.

The Commissioner further noted that the enforcement is backed by law, as Governor Ododo has already signed into law a bill banning the movement of articulated trucks during the day.

Fanwo urged operators to comply before the enforcement date and called on residents to support the government’s action, stressing that protecting lives and securing communities remain the top priority of the present administration.