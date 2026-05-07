Kogi govt secures release of abducted orphanage victims

By Seyi Babalola

The Kogi State Government has announced the safe return of all those kidnapped from the Daarul-Kitab Islamic Orphanage in Lokoja.

The confirmation was made in a statement published on Wednesday in Lokoja by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

Gunmen stormed the orphanage on April 26 and abducted 23 children, including the proprietor’s wife.

The authorities had previously verified the rescue of 15 victims on April 27 following increased security operations across the state.

Fanwo said the remaining nine victims regained freedom during a rescue operation conducted in the early hours of Wednesday.

He described the development as a breakthrough against criminal elements operating within the state and a relief to affected families.

According to him, troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army led the coordinated search-and-rescue mission with support from other security agencies.

“The operation, carried out in the Agbaja Forest axis of Lokoja Local Government Area, resulted in the safe recovery of five boys, two girls, and two adult females.

“The rescued victims have been evacuated to a military medical facility, where they are receiving proper medical care and attention,” Fanwo said.

The state governor, Ahmed Ododo, praised officers and personnel of the Nigerian Army and collaborating security agencies for their professionalism and bravery.

The governor also commended the victims and their families for their resilience throughout the traumatic experience.

“The safety and security of all residents remain the foremost priority of our administration. This successful operation underscores our determination to ensure that criminal elements have no foothold in Kogi.

“We will continue to strengthen our security architecture, deepen intelligence gathering, and support security agencies to act swiftly and decisively,” Ododo said.

The governor also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for supporting efforts to sustain security and stability in Kogi.

He praised the leaders of national security agencies for their ongoing collaboration and coordinated reaction towards violent crimes.

He underlined the state government’s zero-tolerance policy on kidnapping and other violent criminal activity across Kogi.

Ododo advised residents to remain cautious and to provide security agents with timely and credible information to avert future attacks.

He informed the people that measures were being taken to apprehend the criminals and ensure their prosecution.