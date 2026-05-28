Kogi APC stakeholders petition Tinubu, NWC over senatorial primary crisis

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kogi State chapter have petitioned both the national leadership of the party and President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the feud between Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo and the James Faleke-led presidency faction over the outcome of the Kogi West senatorial district legislative primary.

The aggrieved stakeholders across the seven Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kogi West drew the attention of both the party leadership and President Tinubu to the raging battle in the primary between Sunday Steve Karimi and Samuel Bamidele Aro, and demanded that the party field a neutral candidate.

They claimed that the current disagreement between the two leading aspirants, both from Yagba West LGA, reportedly arose from claims that Sunday Karimi was included among the anointed candidates on the “Presidential Unity List”, allegedly championed by Hon. James Faleke.

They explained that while the governor’s political camp threw its support behind Samuel Bamidele Aro shortly before the primary election and has maintained that support, pressure from Faleke’s political structure allegedly pushed for Karimi to emerge as the consensus candidate.

Consequently, according to them, conflicting results later emerged from the primary election, with separate declarations naming both Sunday Karimi and Samuel Bamidele Aro as winners of the contest.

Operating under the auspices of Eagle Watch and Project Accountability Initiative, they lamented that the development has generated resistance from many stakeholders and supporters within the district, especially from camps loyal to both former governor Yahaya Bello and incumbent Governor Ododo, who reportedly view Karimi as too confrontational and lacking sufficient regard for the state party structure and leadership.

The stakeholders, in the petition signed by Danasabe Muhammed, Chairman, and Abdulateef Kareem, Secretary, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, noted that the development has created serious political tension among APC stakeholders and supporters in Kogi West.

They hinged their appeal on the need for peace, unity, the overall success of the ruling party in the 2027 general elections, and the need to pick a neutral consensus candidate outside the two leading contenders.

“Given the growing rivalry between the Faleke camp and the Yahaya Bello/Ododo political structure, allowing either Karimi or Bamidele Aro to emerge as the party’s candidate may leave one faction feeling marginalised and unfairly treated.

“Such a situation could further divide the party and weaken APC’s chances in Kogi State ahead of the 2027 presidential, National Assembly, and governorship elections.

“For APC to approach the general elections as one united family, a neutral and acceptable candidate must emerge, someone trusted and respected by all camps.

“Based on the above facts, it will be in the best interest of the party to consider one of the aspirants as a consensus candidate, and Dr Ibrahim Tajudeen Bisimillahi fits well into such a role as a consensus candidate.

“After carefully examining all the aspirants who participated in the Kogi West senatorial primary election, including Sunday Karimi, Bamidele Aro, Ibrahim Bisimillahi, Smart Adeyemi, and Ola Zak, it becomes evident that Dr Tajudeen Bisimillahi represents the most suitable option for peace, balance, and political stability in Kogi West,” the stakeholders appealed.