By Moses Akaigwe

Kia Motors Nigeria has announced a strategic partnership with Bankit, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing fintech brands, to provide customers with a 10 percent discount on vehicle servicing and genuine spare parts purchases when payments are made using the Bankit app.

The initiative is designed to reward customers while delivering greater convenience, affordability, and seamless digital payment experiences. Through the partnership, Kia owners can now enjoy significant savings on routine vehicle maintenance and genuine spare parts, further enhancing the overall ownership experience.

The collaboration reflects Kia Nigeria’s continued commitment to delivering innovative solutions that create real value for customers. For over 25 years, Kia has remained at the forefront of Nigeria’s automotive industry, consistently introducing world-class vehicles, investing in local assembly operations and driving innovation across the mobility sector.

As Nigeria continues its transition toward cleaner and more sustainable transportation, the electric vehicle manufacturer has taken a leadership position through investments in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles and Electric Vehicles (EVs), making advanced mobility solutions increasingly accessible to Nigerians. The brand continues to support the country’s vision for greener transportation while offering customers vehicles that combine performance, reliability, affordability, and innovation.

Speaking on the partnership, Omolade Akinyode, Kia Nigeria’s Marketing Manager, stated that the initiative aligns with Kia’s customer-first philosophy and ongoing efforts to enhance value across every stage of the ownership journey.

“At Kia, our focus has always been on delivering exceptional value beyond the vehicle purchase. This partnership with Bankit allows us to further reward our customers by combining quality after-sales support with seamless and convenient digital payment solutions.”

The partnership also reflects Kia’s commitment to embracing innovation beyond the automotive space. By collaborating with Bankit, a digital banking platform built to simplify payments and financial transactions for Nigerians, Kia customers can enjoy a faster, more secure, and rewarding payment experience.

Bankit has quickly established itself as a trusted fintech platform by providing simple, secure, and user-friendly banking services tailored to the needs of modern Nigerians. Through its growing suite of digital financial solutions, the platform is helping individuals and businesses manage payments more efficiently while promoting financial inclusion.

Customers can visit any participating Kia service centre across Nigeria and enjoy a 10 percent discount on servicing and genuine spare parts purchases when payment is made through the Bankit app.

For over 25 years, Kia Nigeria has been a leading force in the country’s automotive industry, providing innovative mobility solutions, world-class vehicles, local vehicle assembly, after-sales support, and sustainable transportation technologies.

Through investments in CNG and electric vehicle technologies, Kia continues to support Nigeria’s transition towards a cleaner, more efficient, and more accessible mobility future.