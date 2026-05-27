Keyamo hosts Obi Cubana, says South-East ready to roll for APC, Tinubu in 2027

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo on Tuesday hosted the South-East Director of the City Boy Movement, Obinna Iyiegbu in his office in Abuja.

He disclosed this in an X post.

Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, briefed the minister on the movement’s activities in the geopolitical zone.

Keyamo said it had become obvious that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu would sweep the South East in the 2027 general election.

The minister said, “Earlier today, the South-East Regional Director of the City Boy Movement and my dear friend, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana, paid me a courtesy call in my office in Abuja.

“He briefed me about the activities of the City Boy Movement so far in the South-East, whilst we mapped out areas of cooperation.

“From our discussions, it is obvious that the South-East is ready to roll for APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu!”