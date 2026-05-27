Keyamo hosts Obi Cubana, says South-East ready to roll for APC, Tinubu in 2027

27 May 2026 8:00 am WAT

John Ogunsemore By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Obi Cubana and Festus Keyamo

Obi Cubana and Festus Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo on Tuesday hosted the South-East Director of the City Boy Movement, Obinna Iyiegbu in his office in Abuja.

He disclosed this in an X post.

Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, briefed the minister on the movement’s activities in the geopolitical zone.

Keyamo said it had become obvious that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu would sweep the South East in the 2027 general election.

Other News

The minister said, “Earlier today, the South-East Regional Director of the City Boy Movement and my dear friend, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly called Obi Cubana, paid me a courtesy call in my office in Abuja.

“He briefed me about the activities of the City Boy Movement so far in the South-East, whilst we mapped out areas of cooperation.

“From our discussions, it is obvious that the South-East is ready to roll for APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu!”

Tags:

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News