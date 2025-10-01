Says Omoaje is ridiculing the judiciary

From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Action Alliance (AA) has reiterated that Barr Kenneth Udeze remains the authentic national chairman of the party and dismissed what it called a fraudulent Osogbo High Court judgement obtained by one Adekunle Rufai Omoaje and cohorts purportedly claiming to be leaders of the party.

The party pointed out that the issue of who is the authentic national chairman of Action Alliance (AA) and the authentic national leadership of the party has long been settled by judgements of various courts, including the Appeal Court, in favour of the Barr Kenneth-led national leadership of the party.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday and signed by Vernimbe James, National Secretary, it stated that Adekunle Rufai Omoaje is an imposter and is ridiculing the judiciary by fraudulently obtaining a judgement from an Osogbo High Court even when the leadership dispute of AA has been settled in favour of Barr Kenneth Udeze by the Appeal Court judgement in 2024.

The statement read: “The issue of who is the authentic national chairman of Action Alliance (AA) and the authentic national leadership of the party has long been settled by various courts in favour of Chief Kenneth Udeze-led national leadership of the party.

“Surprisingly, the said Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, his agents and privies who have serially lost all the suits at the FCT High Court, Abuja Judicial Division of the Federal High Court and Abuja Judicial Division of the Court of Appeal, all in favour of Chief Barr Kenneth Udeze-led national leadership, abandoned Abuja and ran to Osogbo where they have started to secretly file cases in court without joining Chief Kenneth Udeze or any lawful member of the National Executive Committee of the party.

“In all the suits, Omoaje and his agents fraudulently misled the court and did not disclose to the court all the valid and subsisting judgements of the court against them.”

Continuing, the statement further read: “The judgement fraudulently obtained by one Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, his agents and privies from Federal High Court Osogbo is not an appeal against or over the subsisting judgements of the FCT High Court, Abuja Judicial Division of the Federal High Court and Abuja Judicial Division of the Court of Appeal recognising Chief Barr Kenneth-led NEC of AA. The Osogbo judgement procured by Omoaje has not and cannot set aside the various valid and subsisting judgements of the FCT High Court, Federal High Court Abuja Division and the Court of Appeal which have affirmed Chief Udeze and the national leadership of the party. It is an exercise in futility,” he stated.