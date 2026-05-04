Kebbi spends N2.34bn on streetlights, expands urban renewal drive

From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi government has disclosed that the present administration has spent about N2.34 billion on the supply and installation of solar-powered streetlights in parts of the state.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Alhaji Hayatuddeen Ahmad-Bawa, who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi during an inter-ministerial press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture, said that the projects were part of efforts to improve security and enhance urban infrastructure.

Bawa said the briefing was aimed at informing the public of the achievements recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of Gov Nasir Idris over the past three years.

He explained that the investment covered the procurement and installation of over 3,000 double-arm solar streetlight systems across Birnin Kebbi and other major towns in the state.

Bawa explained that the intervention formed part of a broader infrastructure agenda initiated by the administration to modernise urban centres and improve the living conditions of residents.

According to him, “In Birnin Kebbi, key locations such as Khalifa Roundabout to Takalau, Haliru Abdu Roundabout to Guruza, and AP2 Roundabout to NNPC Roundabout have been fully illuminated.

“Other benefitting areas include GRA, Gesse Phase 1, Gulumbe Road, Badariya, as well as community centres and traditional institutions across the state,” he said.

Bawa added that similar projects had been executed in other towns, including Zuru, Argungu, Yauri, Augie, Bunza and Koko/Besse, noting that the programme was ongoing with plans for further expansion.

He said the streetlight initiative had improved security, boosted night-time economic activities and enhanced the aesthetic outlook of the state.

Bawa also highlighted other key achievements of the ministry, including the construction and rehabilitation of township roads, interlocking and kerb realignment along major corridors, and the installation of urban infrastructure.

He said the government had approved large-scale drainage clearance in Birnin Kebbi to address perennial flooding, alongside monthly refuse evacuation across the state.

“To ensure efficiency, approval was granted for the repair of KUDA trucks and payloaders, in addition to regular funding for sanitation operations,” he said.

The commissioner noted that daily sanitation of major roads had significantly improved environmental cleanliness in the state capital.

He further disclosed that several roundabouts, including Khalifa, Yar Yara, Plus Centre and Kawara, had been renovated, while a new city gate was constructed at Kofa Sabuwa.

Other interventions, he said, included asphalt works at Kawara Roundabout, drainage expansion at Bayan Kara, and installation of solar streetlights in Ruggar Fulani and surrounding communities.